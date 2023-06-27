 Most Viral & Interesting Reels By Kusha Kapila; Check Out
Most Viral & Interesting Reels By Kusha Kapila; Check Out

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 04:23 PM IST
article-image

Actress, comedian and popular social media influencer Kusha Kapila recently shocked the film industry and her fans by announcing divorce from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. 

The digital creator who has a massive fan following of 3.3 M on Instagram. She is often seen sharing funnyreels that go viral in no time. 

Let us have a look at some of the interesting & viral reel content created by her:

WHEN YOU ARE TO PICKY ABOUT EVERYTHING

FUN ENCOUNTER WITH VARUN DHAWAN

YASH RAJ MOMENT AT CANNES FILM FESTIVAL BE LIKE

AUNTIES IN METRO BE LIKE

HOW YOUR MOM INSULTS WHEN YOUR ONLINE ORDER ARRIVES 

HOW TO lIE TO YOUR FRIENDS PARENTS LIKE A PRO

Meanwhile, Kusha recently announced her separation from husband zoravar stating that they tried hard to make it work. She also said that they will be co-parenting their pet dog 'Maya'.

Kusha Kapila-Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia's Love Story
article-image

