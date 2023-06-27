Kusha Kapila-Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia's Love Story

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Actress, comedian and social media influencer, Kusha Kapila, left her followers shocked as she announced her separation from husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia on Monday night
"We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore," the couple wrote in their joint statement, announcing their divorce
It was back in 2012 when Kusha and Zorawar first met at a friend's wedding
It all began when Zorawar approached Kusha and offered to get her a drink, and even though she refused, she could not stop thinking about him
A few months later, Kusha and Zorawar met once again and this time, they exchanged numbers, and they soon became friends, while they could also sense the chemistry and tension
During an interview, Kusha had said, "Zor asked me to go on 5 dates with him- just dates, and no physical stuff. He’s always been very respectful about my mental health when it comes to my body. That night, we kissed for the first time."
Kusha had shared that around the same time, she was struggling with body image and mental health issues, and that would make her conscious around Zorawar
Zorawar was jetting off to the USA for work and before he left, he asked Kusha to work on her mental health. "With time, I learned to see myself as beautiful. And I knew it was because of him – he gave me the push I needed," she said
Kusha and Zorawar soon fell head over heels in love and in 2017, they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. They later also adopted a puppy, whom they named Maya, and call her their own child
However, after 10 years of being together, Kusha and Zorawar have now decided to part ways. "What we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align," their statement read.
Thanks For Reading!