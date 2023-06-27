Prajakta Koli's Inspiring Journey From A Radio Station Intern To India's Leading Content Creator and Actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023

Dum-dums as fans of Prajakta Koli call themselves, look forward to June 27 with gusto. Not only is it their favourite content creator's birthday, it's also a day when everyone collectively gathers to celebrate the inspiring journey of Koli, who built her reputation as digital India's leading voice, brick-by-brick. Here's what you need to know about her stupendous rise to success.

She started off as a radio station intern as she wanted to realise her childhood dream of becoming a radio jockey

At the age of 21, she decided to channel her energies on YouTube and she began her channel, Mostly Sane

Besides Indian celebrities, her channel has also hosted international heavyweights including Michelle Obama, Bill Gates, Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

In 2019, she was approached for the first season of the Netflix show Mismatched, where she faced the film camera for the first time. Prior to which she had no training in acting

She has used her voice to amplify conversations around body image issues and mental health, since 2016

She has lent her weight to global campaigns around climate change, internet safety, girls education and social welfare

She owns her own merch store called Merch Garage that retails mugs, phone covers, sweatshirts and tote bags

She idolises Ellen DeGeneres, so much that when she met her at her show in LA, she purchased Ellen lingerie that she wore on her birthday

