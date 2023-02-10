“Varun Dhawan’s laugh is funnier than any joke

Prajakta Koli | Instagram- mostlysane

Indian YouTuber and actor Prajakta Koli who is popularly known by her digital name 'Mostly Sane' became famous when she interviewed Kareena Kapoor Khan on her talk show 'Pretty Fit'. Later, Kareena had also invited Prajakta on her talk show 'What Women Want'.

Prajakta was also one of the few YouTubers who made entry into movies with 'Jugjug Jeeyo' alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. She also stars in the Netflix webseries 'Mismatched' with Rohit Saraf.

The social media influencer was also the only digital content creator from India to be invited to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting held in Switzerland earlier this year. As of now, Prajakta is elated to make her theatre debut with a teleplay 'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti', adapted from William Shakespeare's famous comedy play 'Taming of the Shrew'.

Directed by Akarsh Khurana, the teleplay also features Shikha Talsania, Adhaar Khurana, and Chaitanya Sharma. The play is a witty take on love and marriage and is set to stream on Zee Theatre from February 19.

“It was exciting to be a part of this teleplay but I was nervous in the beginning, though I have done theatre before. I really had a good time working with Akarsh and he is like a mentor and guide to so many young actors and I always go to him to have heart-to-heart conversations,” says Prajakta who plays the protagonist Priya who struggles to get married to the love of her life Lakshman played by Chaitanya Sharma owing to the pre-set social norms.

Talking about her theatre experience, the YouTuber says theatre is a demanding platform. “Doing theatre is tough and I have seen some of my friends working hard for it including the crew and cast of this play,” she says adding that she is still processing the success of her shows and a film. “It is interesting and fun to get good opportunities. For me, it takes time to process things. I am a person who likes changes and hates monotony, so I like that high of being at multiple places doing many things together,” shares the actor.

When asked about her experience of working with Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani in 'Jugjug Jeeyo', Prajakta recalls, “Varun is funny and sweet. His laugh is funnier than any joke. Kiara is the sweetest person I have ever connected with.”

'Yeh Shaadi Nahi Ho Sakti' will stream on Tata Play Theatre from February 19 at 2 pm and 8 pm.

