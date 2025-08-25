Mumbai Guide: Make Your Own Eco-Friendly Ganesha Idol At THESE DIY Workshops In City

Mumbai: As Mumbai prepares for Ganesh Chaturthi, many workshops and stores across the city are offering beautifully crafted, eco-friendly Ganpati idols. From traditional Shadu Mitti to innovative paper and red soil idols, these places focus on sustainability while keeping artistry alive, giving devotees mindful, environment-friendly options for celebrating the festival.
Check out the list of places you can visit or contact to infulge yourself in the experience of making your own eco-friendly Ganesha idol this Ganesh Chaturthi
Murtikar Bhabal Bandhu Workshop (Jogeshwari East)
Om Tath Sath (Mumbai)
Paper Ganesh (Goregaon West)
Ganpati Bappa Kala Mandir (Navi Mumbai)
Tree Ganesha (Worli)
Sharad Arts Ganpati Idol (Mumbai)
My Eco Ganesh (Andheri East)