This Indian DJ Becomes First Female To Perform A Full Set While Paragliding At 10,000 Feet

At 10,000 feet above the ground, with nothing but the wind rushing past her and the vast expanse of sky around, DJ TRYPS made history. The trailblasing artist became the first-ever female DJ to perform a full live set while paragliding, a daring feat that is now etched as a landmark moment for Indian electronic music.

Not a stage. Not a club. The sky.

While most DJs dream of festivals, nightclubs, or arena stages, DJ TRYPS literally took her music to new heights. Quite literally. Suspended mid-air with her gear, she turned the sky itself into a pulsating dancefloor. The beats echoed against the silence of the mountains, carried by the wind as she performed with passion. She seemed to be enjoying the experience at 10,000 feet above the ground, grooving to her beats.

Breaking fear, Building legacy

For DJ TRYPS, this wasn’t just about pulling off a stunt, it was about challenging limits. Performing in the sky meant battling turbulence, unpredictable weather, and the psychological challenge of staying calm under extreme conditions. But instead of fear, she chose fearlessness. “Music has no boundaries,” and this performance embodied that belief in the most dramatic way possible.

Inspiration beyond music

This moment is not just a headline for electronic music lovers; it’s an inspiration for anyone who’s ever been told their dreams were too unconventional. By taking her set off the ground, literally, DJ TRYPS has created a new kind of stage and reminded the world that innovation comes from daring to be different.

Music lovers praised her bold move

The video of her airborne set has already gone viral, with fans flooding social media in awe. One user wrote, “Only DJ we trust to really take the party to new heights.” Another commented, “Oh wow, that’s insane… so brave.” Others simply called it “unreal” and “legendary,” with one remarking, “Can’t get better than this.”