What Is Nude Cruise? This Travel Trend Will Cost You ₹43 Lakhs

A new wave of luxury tourism is catching the attention of travelers worldwide, nude cruises. Organised by the US-based company Bare Necessities, these unique voyages encourage body positivity and self-acceptance by allowing passengers to spend their holidays without clothes. Far from being just a quirky trend, the movement is growing rapidly, drawing thousands of participants each year.

What makes a Nude Cruise different?

Unlike traditional cruises, passengers onboard are free to shed their clothes in most areas of the ship. The idea, according to Bare Necessities, is to help guests feel “more authentic, confident, and comfortable” by escaping societal expectations tied to clothing.

However, the experience comes with strict rules. Guests must wear clothes in certain places, such as the dining hall, captain’s reception, and when attending performances by local entertainers. Clothing is also mandatory when the ship docks at ports. Interestingly, bathrobes, lingerie, or fetish outfits are banned at meals, with the buffet area being the only exception where relaxed attire is permitted.

Strict guidelines to maintain dignity

Bare Necessities emphasises that these cruises are not intended for swingers or sexual encounters. To ensure safety and respect, “no-photo zones” are enforced around pools, dance floors, and other sensitive areas. Any inappropriate touching or misconduct results in immediate removal at the next port, without any refund. These guidelines maintain an atmosphere of dignity and community among passengers.

The price tag of going bare at sea

Nude cruises do not come cheap. Depending on the ship and itinerary, ticket prices can reach up to ₹43 lakh (approximately $52,000). Despite the hefty price, the demand is strong, with cabins selling out months in advance.

In February 2025, one such 11-day voyage on a 968-foot vessel toured the Caribbean, with stops at stunning destinations like Martinique and St. Lucia. Thousands of travelers took part, many sharing glowing reviews online. While some described the trip as “the best experience of life,” others called it “life-changing.”

A journey towards body positivity

For many, these cruises are more than just a holiday. They serve as a powerful step toward embracing body confidence. Helen Berriman, a 47-year-old participant from London, shared how the experience transformed her outlook. “Earlier, I struggled with body confidence, but after the cruise, I started seeing myself differently. Now I accept my body proudly,” she told reporters.

Upcoming nude cruise adventures

Following the success of previous trips, Bare Necessities has announced its next luxury voyage aboard The Scenic Eclipse, set to sail from October 26 to November 9, 2025. With bookings already underway, reports suggest tickets are selling out quickly.