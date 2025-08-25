Maharashtra Farmer Uses Cow Dung To Make Ganesh Idols: Inspires Sustainable Celebration

In a remarkable initiative that blends tradition with sustainability, farmer Manish Deshmukh from Washim, Maharashtra, has emerged as a shining example this Ganeshotsav. At a time when concerns over environmental damage from plaster-of-Paris idols are growing louder, Deshmukh has crafted over 1,500 eco-friendly Ganesh idols made entirely from cow dung, offering a greener way to celebrate the beloved festival.

Last year, Deshmukh created 600 idols and earned a profit of around ₹1 lakh. Encouraged by the response and growing awareness among devotees, he scaled up production this year and expects to earn around ₹2 lakh. But for him, the initiative is not just about profit, it’s about creating a movement for responsible celebrations.

What makes these idols truly special is their life after immersion. Unlike POP idols that pollute water bodies, Deshmukh’s creations dissolve harmlessly and can even be used as fertilizer for crops, giving back to the soil instead of harming it. “Ganpati Bappa always teaches us to protect and nurture nature. Through these idols, we are keeping that message alive,” Deshmukh says.

The venture has also become a source of livelihood for many. This year, he provided employment to 10 unemployed youth, who learned the craft and contributed to the production. Inspired by the success, Deshmukh has also started experimenting with incense sticks and other products made from cow dung, showing how agriculture and small-scale industries can come together to create sustainable opportunities.

At a time when conversations around eco-Ganesh idols are gaining traction across India, Deshmukh’s initiative sets a powerful precedent. He has proven that faith and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand, and that festivals can be celebrated with joy without leaving behind a trail of pollution.

As Ganesh Chaturthi approaches, devotees in Washim and beyond are embracing these eco-friendly idols with pride. For many, Deshmukh is not just a farmer but a torchbearer of change, showing how tradition, sustainability, and community welfare can come together in harmony.