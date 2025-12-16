Mrunal Thakur Flaunts Her 'Marathi Mulgi' Style In A Stunning Paithani Saree, Nath & Chandrakore Bindi

By: Rahul M | December 16, 2025
Mrunal Thakur embraced her Marathi mulgi identity with a traditional look that beautifully blended cultural heritage with a modern sensibility, reflecting pride in her roots
All images from Instagram
She wore a dual-toned Paithani saree featuring traditional checks, rich golden zari work, and vibrant peacock motifs, all signature elements of this iconic Maharashtrian weave
The actor paired the saree with a deep red blouse detailed with zari threadwork, adding depth and creating a striking contrast against the Paithani drape
Mrunal opted for a minimal yet radiant makeup look with softly highlighted skin, defined features, and a fresh pink lipstick that complemented the traditional ensemble
Her hair was neatly styled in a bun and decorated with white gajra, enhancing the elegance and authenticity of the Maharashtrian aesthetic
The red crescent-shaped Maharashtrian chandrakor bindi added a strong cultural touch and tied the entire look together
Completing the ensemble were classic gold accessories including a studded choker, jhumkas, bangles, and a Peshwai nath, making the look ideal inspiration for brides
