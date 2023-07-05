After Announcing Separation, Kusha Kapila Shares First Instagram Reel With Deepika Padukone |

Last month, Social media star and actor Kusha Kapila announced the news of her separation from her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia. Days after sharing the news, she posted her first reel on Instagram which featured none other than Bollywood superstar Deepika Padukone. Titled “When your best friends talks to someone else” she captioned it, “Best friend aisi banao ki 4 log bole ye meri bhi best friend hai.”

Talking about her separation, Kusha shared a post that read, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect, and support towards each other," she added.

Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's film 'Plan A Plan B' which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Apart from that, she also appeared in web shows like 'Masaba Masaba', 'Case Toh Banta Hai' and 'Comicstaan'. Zorawar is also a social media influencer with 90 thousand followers on Instagram. Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in 2017 after a few years of dating.