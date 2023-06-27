Tracing Kusha Kapila's Journey: From Fashion Content Creator To Bollywood Debut

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 27, 2023
Actress, comedian and social media influencer Kusha Kapila found herself all over the news after she announced her divorce with husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia
Kusha enjoys a massive fan-following on Instagram and she is one of the top content creators online today
Along with running a successful social media channel, Kusha has also been a part of several web shows and films
Kusha graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology and kickstarted her career by working as a fashion correspondent
She dabbled in copywriting, before joining iDiva as a content writer, and her videos as 'Billi Masi' emerged to be a massive hit
Within no time, Kusha became one of the most loved content creators on social media
In 2020, she marked her OTT acting debut with the anthology 'Ghost Stories'. She also featured on the platform's YouTube show, 'Behensplaining'
In 2021, she performed in the comedy reality show, 'LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse'
In 2022, she was seen as a part of Riteish Deshmukh's sketch comedy show, 'Case Toh Banta Hai'
In the same year, she also starred in the second season of the web series 'Masaba Masaba'
Kusha played a key role in Riteish and Tamannaah Bhatia's 'Plan A Plan B'
She also appeared as a jury member on 'Koffee With Karan 7'
In 2023, Kusha marked her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi's 'Selfiee'
