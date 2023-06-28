Kusha Kapila’s Husband Zorawar ‘Sad & Disappointed’ With Vile Attacks Online |

Social media star and actor Kusha Kapila, on Monday, announced the news of her separation from her husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia. However, hours after she shared a post about the same on Instagram, Kusha was subjected to brutal trolling. Reacting to the hate she received online, Zorawar posted a comprehensive statement defending her.

He wrote, "We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better."

Kusha had shared on Instagram, "Zorawar and I have mutually decided to part ways. This hasn't been an easy decision by any measure but we know it's the right one at this point in our lives. The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us but sadly, what we seek currently for ourselves doesn't align. We gave it our all, until we couldn't anymore."

"A relationship ending is heartbreaking and it's been a tough ordeal for us and our families. Thankfully, we have had some time to process this, but what we shared and built together panned for over a decade. We still need a lot more time and healing to get to the next phase of our lives. Our current focus is to get through this period with love, respect and support towards each other," she added.

Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She has over 3 Million followers on Instagram and more than 9 Lakh subscribers on YouTube. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh's film Plan A Plan B which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from that, she also appeared in web shows like Masaba Masaba, Case Toh Banta Hai, and Comicstaan.

Zorawar is also a social media influencer. Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in 2017 after a few years of dating.