 Gadar 2: Utkarsh Sharma Dead In Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer? Netizens React To New Motion Poster
Some keen-eyed internet users couldn't help but point out a previous scene that went viral, sparking intriguing speculations.

Friday, July 21, 2023
The anticipation for the long-awaited sequel, 'Gadar 2', is reaching a fever pitch among Bollywood fans. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film is set to hit the silver screen next month in August, and it promises to be an adrenaline-pumping ride that will leave audiences at the edge of their seats.

As part of the film's promotional blitz, the makers have recently treated fans to the thrilling motion poster, sparking excitement and speculation.

TERRIFIC GADAR 2 MOTION POSTER UNVEILED

The motion poster, unveiled on social media, showcases the indomitable duo of Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma, reprising their iconic roles from 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.'

The power-packed avatars of Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and his son Jeete (Utkarsh Sharma) exude strength and determination as they run through a hail of bullets and explosions, holding hands.

The tagline, "A father's love knows no boundaries," sets the stage for an emotional roller-coaster that will tug at heartstrings.

In his quintessential style, Sunny Deol exclaims "Hindustan Zindabad" in the background, igniting patriotic fervour among fans. The motion poster further adds to the excitement as we witness Tara Singh's unwavering resolve to protect his country and family, no matter the challenges that come his way.

NETIZENS SPECULATE UTKARSHA SHARMA'S DEATH

As soon as the poster hit the virtual world, fans flooded the comments section with their enthusiastic reactions. Many expressed their belief that 'Gadar 2' would obliterate box office records, while others, young and old alike, revelled in the nostalgia of seeing Sunny Paaji reprise his iconic role. Comments poured in, with fans eagerly awaiting the trailer's release, set to drop on July 27.

However, amid the jubilation, some keen-eyed internet users couldn't help but point out a previous scene that went viral, sparking intriguing speculations. Some fans speculated that the lifeless body in the scene might be none other than Jeete, Tara Singh's beloved son, played by Utkarsh Sharma in the film. Could this be an unexpected twist in the storyline? Fans are eager to find out.

Check out the reaction of internet users here:

The excitement doesn't end with the motion poster. 'Gadar 2' has already delighted fans with its gripping teaser, rekindling memories of the 2001 blockbuster.

Additionally, the music videos of two soul-stirring songs from the film's soundtrack have been released. The recreated version of the iconic melody 'Udd Ja Kaale Kaava,' sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, evoked strong emotions, while the heartfelt song 'Khairiyat,' sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, beautifully portrays the bond between Tara Singh and Jeete.

