Shatrughan Sinha’s Son Luv Sinha Has THIS To Say About Bollywood: The Industry Should Have Given Me Work To Prove Myself

Luv Sinha | Pic: Instagram/luvsinha

Luv Sinha will soon be seen in Gadar 2. He is also working with his father Shatrughan Sinha in the web series Gangster. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

What exactly are you doing in Gadar2?

Honesty, it’s a special appearance. I met Anil (Sharma) sir. He narrated the story and my role. I wanted to be part of this franchise so here I am in Gadar 2. I have no complaints about that. It’s good to be part of such a huge franchise. I won’t say the film is on my shoulders. I had this dream of working with all the legends so Sunny (Deol) sir is one of them and I am very happy about working with him. You work with a good unit and you experience good things.

Did you get intimidated while working with Sunny Deol?

I had a few scenes with Sunny sir. He is a good human being; nobody will ever be intimidated by him. Sunny sir knows me. He must have met me multiple times also when I was a kid. I have a very simple policy working with senior actors: don’t consider yourself like you have come there to overpower anybody. Just go, work and learn from everyone around.

Will Gadar 2 satisfy the expectations of the audiences?

I saw the first Gadar recently. I sat till the end. I believe it’s Anil sir’s landmark film so he has given all his attention to Gadar 2. I feel audiences will connect with it. The songs are bigger and beautiful. The technology and visual effects have also improved. I hope the audiences give as much love as they gave to part one. Sunny sir is my favourite actor. I want the film to do well.

Finally, you are doing a series with the great legend Shatrughan Sinha. Can you give us some details?

It is a series called Gangster. This was my number one dream to work with my father and that has come true. We are working together but right now we are doing the post-production so the release will take some time.

How was it working with your father?

It was fantastic. I think papa’s approval matters for me more than the world. As an actor, I am still working in the industry because of my father. My father’s career took up at an early age and he became a star. I am still trying to achieve that goal and have seen ups and downs in my career but still trying and working hard. I have not archived success yet. But he motivates me. And so my dream of working with him has come true now.

What did you do to perform well while doing a scene with him?

I can’t become as great as him. I am here to perform well so that the scene excels. I am not there to try to steal the scene from my father. Young actors have misconceptions. We can not compete with our elders because they are on another level. My father and many other legends have come from ground level. Today’s actors come from cities where they don’t walk and go from one studio to another to ask for work. They start moving straight and travelling by car.

How do you look at your journey so far?

I don’t say anyone is undeserving. I feel the industry should have supported me a little. Not just because I am Mr Sinha’s son. But the industry should have supported me because I know my work. The industry should have given me work and allowed me to prove myself. If I don’t know my work you will pack my bags automatically.