 Gadar 2: Luv Sinha To Make Special Appearance In Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's Much-Anticipated Film
IANSUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 03:36 PM IST
Actor Luv Sinha, son of veteran star Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actress Sonakshi Sinha, who was last seen in movie 'Paltan', will be seen making a cameo in the upcoming film 'Gadar 2'.

The movie will see Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising Tara Singh and Sakeena respectively. Actor Utkarsh Sharma will be reprising his role from the first installment. Luv is all set to create an impact with his special appearance in the movie. 

HERE'S WHAT HE SAID

Regarding the same, Luv said: "Well, it's really great to be a part of such a massive franchise. I became a part of the movie because of my love for the original Gadar and also because I have humongous respect for Anil Sharma.”

He further added, “It was a pleasure working with him. We all know the kind of impact Gadar had when it had released back then. Very few movies are able to achieve a 'cult' status in our country and this is certainly so." 

Talking about the film, he stated: "The audience have high expectations from 'Gadar 2' and it is an absolute pleasure to be a part of such a project. I am hoping that the movie will be liked by the audience. Fingers crossed. I had a great time working with the entire team. It was an enriching and exciting experience."

ABOUT GADAR 2

'Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol - Ameesha Patel will be releasing in cinemas on August 11. Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be seen reprising their respective roles in second part, promising another blockbuster offering. The new version of the song 'Ghar Aaja Pardesi', which released recently released and was loved by the audience.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

