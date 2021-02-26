‘I don’t meet people as Shatrughan Sinha’s son’: Candid talk with Luv Sinha on movies, politics and nepotism

Do you discuss work with your sister, Sonakshi?

We are different artistes in some ways. She was born in the industry. Cinema is not just about being an actor — script, cinematography, everything matters. As an older brother, I do talk to her about films. Certain films that she is doing, and if I know those would not work in her favour I would give her my opinion, but would not tell her don’t do those. That’s an artiste’s call. An artiste should decide whether or not to do those films.

With Bollywood facing nepotism charges where do you see yourself?

I will agree to disagree that we follow the footsteps of our parents, professionally. There are some star kids, who neither have the command over the language nor do they have inherent acting abilities, but get launched on the basis of their last name, which is fine. You also have some who are launched and become successful. There are many talented people out there, who might get upset because of this. They may be struggling for many years, but yet do not get an opportunity. But, what is important is being true to your craft. In this industry, we have to fight and work hard to earn a position. Some are lucky, while others are not. More than destiny, I believe in my approach. I respect my father, but don’t meet people as Mr Shatrughan Sinha’s son. I admire him for his achievements. But, when I go to meet someone, I reach out on my own. I meet and talk as Luv Sinha.