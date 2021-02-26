‘I don’t meet people as Shatrughan Sinha’s son’: Candid talk with Luv Sinha on movies, politics and nepotism

Luv Sinha, son of veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha and brother of actor Sonakshi Sinha, entered Bollywood with the 2010 Hindi film Sadiyaan. He followed it up with J P Dutta’s Paltan. Unfortunately, both the movies failed to get the cash registers ringing at the box office, nor managed to click with the critics. Luv followed his father’s footsteps not just on the acting front, but also in politics. He contested the 2020 Bihar Lok Sabha elections from the INC in Bankipur Constituency, but failed to secure a win. But, Luv isn’t disheartened. In fact, with renewed vigour and energy, he is all set for a string of releases on the big screen and the OTT. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, the actor talks about movies and politics. Excerpts from the interview:
Your father [Shatrughan Sinha] is quite outspoken? Do you have that trait as well?
Yes, I am pretty much like him. I am outspoken and I have learnt this from my father. I am forthright for the right reasons. Some people like to create controversies. But, we cannot do that and we will always stand up for what is right and speak up when required.
Do you discuss work with your sister, Sonakshi?
We are different artistes in some ways. She was born in the industry. Cinema is not just about being an actor — script, cinematography, everything matters. As an older brother, I do talk to her about films. Certain films that she is doing, and if I know those would not work in her favour I would give her my opinion, but would not tell her don’t do those. That’s an artiste’s call. An artiste should decide whether or not to do those films.
With Bollywood facing nepotism charges where do you see yourself?
I will agree to disagree that we follow the footsteps of our parents, professionally. There are some star kids, who neither have the command over the language nor do they have inherent acting abilities, but get launched on the basis of their last name, which is fine. You also have some who are launched and become successful. There are many talented people out there, who might get upset because of this. They may be struggling for many years, but yet do not get an opportunity. But, what is important is being true to your craft. In this industry, we have to fight and work hard to earn a position. Some are lucky, while others are not. More than destiny, I believe in my approach. I respect my father, but don’t meet people as Mr Shatrughan Sinha’s son. I admire him for his achievements. But, when I go to meet someone, I reach out on my own. I meet and talk as Luv Sinha.
Why do you think your debut film failed to garner attention?
There were a lot of factors responsible for my debut film, Sadiyaan, not to do well at the box office. I think I wasn’t projected properly in the movie. But, I will always respect filmmaker Raj Kanwar, who is unfortunately no longer among us, for giving me my first break as an actor.
How are you planning to take your career forward?
I have a strong feeling, and I hope this proves right. My career is going to move into the right direction and be better then what it was earlier. How are you to prove yourself if not given an opportunity? Somebody says, ‘Luv Sinha is not good at his work…’ But, have you seen Luv Sinha do 30 movies that you can pass your judgment? I can prove myself only when I get the right opportunity. I am doing something on the OTT and also a film, which the makers will announce soon.
