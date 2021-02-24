'I was absolutely intimidated by Sanjay Leela Bhansali': 'Tuesdays and Fridays' actor Jhataleka Malhotra

Jhataleka Malhotra, former Miss India, recently made her Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced movie, Tuesdays and Fridays. The movie saw her pair up with another debutant, Anmol Thakeria Dhillon, veteran actor Poonam Dhillon’s son. Interestingly, the film also marks directorial debut of Taranveer Singh. The movie is a love story of Sia (played by Jhataleka) and Varun (played by Anmol) who decide to date twice a week. In a quick chat with the Cinema Journal, Jhataleka opens up about the movie, working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali among other things. Excerpts from the interview:

How was your experience of making a debut with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film?

It was brilliant. It took me a while to digest the fact that I was actually working with Sanjay sir and going to make a debut under his banner. Both Anmol and I, received a warm welcome from everybody. We were guided on how to approach the characters. We were also told to stop thinking about everything, and to just be in the world of Tuesdays and Fridays. I’m very grateful for this opportunity. Making a debut with Sanjay sir’s production house is a dream fulfilled. It’s different from the kind of cinema Sanjay sir normally makes. This film is very breezy. It will leave a smile on everyone’s face... The story is quite relatable. It’s about the kind of relationship you share in day-to-day life, which even the audience may have felt in their lives.