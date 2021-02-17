'Tuesdays & Fridays' Taranveer Singh talks making a directorial debut under Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s banner

That is quite a regular story of every budding filmmaker who starts their journey from film school to film set...isn’t it?

Yes, but my journey is about how I bagged my first job as an assistant director (AD) with one of my favourite filmmakers. I absolutely loved the film, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, when it released and I was in film school back then. I was a huge admirer of Abbas Tyrewala because he is one of the finest screenplay writers and storytellers of our time. So, after watching that film, I made up my mind to work with him as an AD and I started almost hounding him; I started messaging him and convincing him how interested and passionate I am to work with him... And, finally, I worked with him in his second film Jhootha Hi Sahi. He is one of the lovely human beings I have ever come across! For a new filmmaker like myself, having a positive experience is important in an industry. I also assisted on the film Karthik Calling Karthik and I must say Excel Entertainment is a fab place to work for any young mind. We are always encouraged to share innovative ideas... somewhere that gives confidence.

After working with them, you finally decided to write Tuesdays & Fridays?

No, in between I also hounded Ayan Mukerji and worked as an AD with Dharma Production. I absolutely loved the film Wake Up Sid, I can watch the film anytime and many times! Though I did not know Ayan, I tried to reach out to him through everyone I knew back then. Then two of my friends who knew Ayan managed to set up an interview. And, I went to meet Ayan with the printout of my CV, work sample and story ideas...exactly what we do for any job interview. Now, when I look back it sounds stupid. In fact, when I asked Ayan if he needs a hard copy of my CV after our conversation, he smiled and said, ‘no, thanks’. However, he must have seen something worthy in me and took me on his next film, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. In a way, I really hustled to find my space, but I am happy! I think I redefined the word ‘hustle’, I am a happy hustler!