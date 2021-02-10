Actor Rituparna Sengupta shares her mantra of keeping up with the changes in the Indian film industry

Asked about what made her explore Hindi cinema, apart from ruling the Bengali film industry as a much-celebrated face, Rituparna said, “I am always interested in working with the changing phase of cinema, because I do not want to be typecast. I rather want to step out of my comfort zone. I want to grow and that can happen if I explore different genres and languages of cinema. Perhaps, that is why you can see me in a typical commercial potboiler, at the same time in those films that we count as intellectual cinema or art house. There are experimental work in storytelling also happening, which in a middle-path, one can find me there as well. From the time I started, I think I have evolved as an actor because of the choices that I made, within my capacity.”

The actress is currently shooting in Uttarakhand for the film Antardrishti, a directorial debut of veteran Bollywood cinematographer Kabir Lal. An adaptation of the Spanish film Julia’s Eye, this one is a multi-lingual film being made in four languages — Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Marathi. Produced by Ajay Kumar Singh of Lovely production, the Bengali version of the film also features Sean Banerjee and Indrajit Chakravarty.

“It is a story of two sisters and a murder mystery. When the younger sister dies, the elder sister, that I am playing, set a journey to find out the truth behind the death of her sister, and how it becomes difficult for her since she is visually challenged. How she navigates the way despite all the challenges, is the interesting part of the narrative,” shared Rituparna.