India Lockdown: Director Madhur Bhandarkar's new film brings to life tales from COVID-19 lockdown

With critically-acclaimed films like Page 3, Fashion, Traffic Signal, Heroine, Indu Sarkar, and more, multiple National Awards-winning filmmaker, Madhur Bhandarkar’s movies have always been steeped in reality. Be it capturing the heady world of modelling and film industry in Fashion and Heroine respectively, or using the 1975 Emergency as the backdrop to churn out a political thriller like Indu Sarkar, Madhur has always managed to bring to celluloid real-life happenings.

And, now, he has started shooting for his another slice-of-life film titled India Lockdown. As the name suggests, the movie is premised around the coronavirus-induced lockdown, and how it affected people from different walks of life.

Speaking about the movie, Madhur says he observed the contrasting pictures that fascinated him to weave a story around it. “On one hand, some people found it as a much-needed pause to restore and reconnect with themselves, and their loved ones. On the other hand, there were people, who were finding their ground, economic and emotional stability, felt devastated. For some, it was a dark phase that did not offer any hope! Isn’t it a fascinating contrast and a drama worth giving a cinematic vision?” shares Madhur. While the filmmaker has been tight-lipped about the narrative, the cast features Prateik Babbar, Sai Tamhankar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Prakash Belawadi, Aahana Kumra, Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen.