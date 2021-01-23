India Lockdown: Shoot beings for Madhur Bhandarkar's upcoming film inspired by true events

Inspired by true events, the social drama will revolve around the emotional, mental and financial disruption that came with lockdown due to the Covid pandemic. The film also features Zarin Shihab and Ayeesha Aimen.

Bhandarkar says he wishes to travel with the film to various festivals and share the narrative on how our side of the world suffered, thrived and lived with hope amid last year’s lockdown.

"On one hand, there are people who, due to the pause in lives, got a chance to restore their hobbies, passion and personal relationships. On the other hand, in sections of society, the very basic stability has gone for a toss because of Covid-19. I am sure it is the scene globally. But I wish to travel with the film to various film festivals and share the narrative on how this side of the world suffered, thrived and lived with hope," Bhandarkar told IANS.

"It is a strong, character-driven story, coming from different walks of life. Our audience will be able to relate to them, because all these characters are living with us, or maybe within us," he added.

On his urge to make a film on the subject of lockdown, he stated: "We all have experienced something or the other that changed or shifted within us. Being an observant person, I felt the need of telling the story. Initially, when we faced lockdown, we did not understand the intensity of the situation. Eventually, with loss of lives, livelihood and the basic freedom of taking a walk outside, we changed as human beings. I have observed so many contrasting stories from friends, relatives and people around that I felt the need to telling the story."

Bhandarkar is known for directing films such as ‘Chandni Bar’, ‘Page 3’, ‘Traffic Signal’ and ‘Fashion’. However, his last Bollywood outings, ‘Calendar Girls’ and ‘Indu Sarkar’ crashed at the box office.