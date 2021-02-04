'I won’t turn a song into a jingle just to grab attention,' says singer Leslee Lewis while talking about change in music industry

Starting his journey as a music composer, Leslee not only collaborated with iconic vocalists like Hariharan and made his mark with the band ‘Colonial Cousins’ and their debut album in 1996, but also discovered new talents like Suneeta Rao, Alisha Chinai, KK among others. And, the musician believes that the way marketing has overpowered creativity, it is somewhere affecting music composers to come up with original songs.

Explaining his statement, Leslee says, “In the past too, music labels used to brief us on making good songs that are worth marketing and investing money in to distribute them worldwide. Of course, that is their job and they should tell us that. But after the briefing, a composer was left alone to make the music; I was never told how to make a song and how to experiment with the sound to create what I did in ‘Colonial Cousins’. These days the music labels want us to make ‘jo chal raha hai market mein’. That cannot be the drive for an artiste; I want to make music that will resonate with my listeners.”

Leslee is now working to create a new genre and sound that he calls ‘Global Hindi’ that amalgamate the very ethos of Hindi music, lyrics and inspiration from western music.