Debutant Anmol Thakeria Dhillon shares his experience of meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the first time

You both are newcomers. How was your camaraderie on the set?

Our journey started together. Jhataleka got a call and I too was called at the same time... it was like ‘saath saath’. It can be called a joint venture. We shared a great camaraderie while shooting. Our director, Taranveer Singh, made us rehearse the scenes so everything went quite smoothly.

So, no controversies or jinxed scenes?

There were no controversies at all. But, yes, there was a little problem with one scene which had to be shot again in the night. I was driving, had to go back again, mouth a dialogue... that took a little time. But it can’t be called a jinxed scene.

How much help did your mom extend to you for your debut film?

I did not tell her about the audition with Mr Bhansali, she had no idea. When things were finalised I broke the news to her and she was very surprised. It was all done professionally. Mom is extremely happy as I am making a debut with such a big banner. We are waiting for the release of the film, which is February 19.

Poonam Dhillon brought in the concept of vanity vans in Bollywood. As an actor, what are your thoughts on that?

I really respect this deed of hers. She is a dynamic individual. Apart from being an actor, she has an unbelievable mind. For actors shooting in remote areas it was difficult to find proper changing rooms. At that time, vanity van was quite a hit in the West. She brought the concept here. Today, almost all artistes have one... they even conduct meetings in their vanity vans.