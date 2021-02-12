Chiranjeevi's nephew, Vaishnav Tej, speaks about his Telugu debut film 'Uppena'

Any childhood memories you would like to share of your uncle Chiranjeevi?

I remember he would always spend quality time with the family. Every Sunday, either he would come to our place or we would visit him. He would play with us. I remember once he came home with some fake blood on him, scaring us all. Sometimes he would also apply that on us and we would go crying to our mother, claiming we were hurt.

You also look a lot like him...

Yes, many people have told me that I look like Chiru garu [mama]. Some have also said I look like Kalyan garu. But, I think I look like my grandfather, even my mom says that. I look like my mom a lot.

You are starting in Tollywood, did you not think of venturing into Bollywood?

There was a lot of doubt... and I was not even sure if I could become an actor. Whenever I faced the camera, a lot of questions went through my mind — am I performing well? am I doing okay? Is everyone is happy? When I got ‘Uppena,’ I kept wondering if I would be able to perform well. There were so many things going on within my head. I also kept thinking, if I really was making a debut.