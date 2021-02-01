'We are madly in love': TV actor Pooja Banerjee gets candid about her married life

Do you think friendship plays an important role in a marriage?

Yes. Friendship is important to get romantically involved with someone. It’s been nine years of togetherness, and we were courting for years before getting married. His attitude as a husband is the same as it was before marriage, simply because my attitude has not changed. And, we are madly in love. We respect and trust each other, and above all our friendship is so strong that our relationship will keep going on.

Does your husband feel insecure about you working in world of glitz and glam?

He does not feel insecure watching me on the screen, and why should he feel that way! The best part in our relationship is we don’t have to give assurances to each other. He knows it’s my job, and supports me a lot. At times, if doesn’t like any of my attire on screen, he coolly tells me, and lets me make the choices. I need not necessarily have to agree.

What’s the relationship with your mother-in-law like?

Since we belong to different communities, like any mother-in-law she too felt marrying from the same community would have been better. But, when we met she found me like a kid. We gelled well. She is a single mother. She’s very supportive of my work. If anybody says anything against me, she gives them back instantly.

Coming to work, what more are you doing?

I have been extremely occupied since October. My entire time is being given to Kumkum... I did one video, and am working on another one as well. I also have an untitled short film in my kitty directed by Sachin Gupta. Currently, I am busy prepping for it.