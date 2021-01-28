‘Bigg Boss 14’ contestant Eijaz Khan gets candid about the reality show, host Salman Khan, and more...

So what made you yes to show this time? Did the money part or fame that comes with the show play a role in decision-making?

I said yes this time, because I realised all the boundaries drawn to define me needed to be broken. I forced myself and said, ‘Eijaz, do it. Your limitations are not going to define you, break them’. And, this is what Bigg Boss also taught me. During the first week I couldn’t argue with a woman, because I never had the opportunity to do so in my family. But, here, I learned to respect them and still hold my own and put forth my opinion respectfully, and fight for it. This was my comeback moment to some extent.

Money is an important factor. I make money according to my need, and if the need increases then I have to make more money. Barkat usi mein rehti hai jitni jarurat hai...agar jarurat se jyada hota hai toh woh zaya jata hai. In these trying times if I am getting a lump sum, which could help me set up my family, why would I say no? These are not normal circumstances...

How will you sum up your Bigg Boss journey?

Let’s hope my journey is not over yet. I shall finish the shooting for ‘City of Dreams’ and go back to Bigg Boss. The makers can actually accommodate me. This is the first time in history someone has come out for professional reasons as these are extraordinary circumstances because of Covid pandemic. My journey was a roller coaster ride full of self-realisation. I will say whoever gets an opportunity to go inside the house, they should grab it. Honestly, I was getting calls for Bigg Boss for the last 10 years, but always said no because I felt I was not cut out for it.