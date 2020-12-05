I am in need of money: Vikas Gupta reveals his reason for saying yes to Bigg Boss 14

Vikas Gupta, the mastermind from season 11, was all set to enter the house along with Siddharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan as a senior. But, his name was dropped at the last minute. “I was supposed to enter as a senior in the first two weeks with Siddharth and Gauahar. But they dropped my name a day before the promo shoot. I was angry as I have dedicated last three years to Bigg Boss. Whenever they needed me, I was there. I had decided not to work with Bigg Boss ever again. But, when one is in need, one has to keep ego aside. And, I’m grateful to get an opportunity to work in this environment again,” Vikas says.

Getting candid about his financial situation, Vikas says, “Money never drives me, but right now, I am need. Last two years have been difficult. I need the money... I’m very blatant about it. Things have not been right and people haven’t been good to us. So we have to go ahead and do the right thing. I always believe the journey is more important than the destination. Till the time destination is your need, and yes, money is my destination...I’m going to go all out to get 50 lakhs. I need that money badly.”

He urges his fans and viewers to take him seriously on the show. “Many are like, ‘he is a mastermind, he will do well.’ But, it’s not easy, there’s a lot of hard work I put in my game. Indians have a habit of making the underdog a winner. Whoever has a better story by the end, the votes are in that person’s favour. But, I also want people to vote for the one who has worked hard. Before entering the house, I’m openly saying this: I am in need, so I’m out here. I have a lot of responsibilities on my shoulders. This year the situation is such that one has to accept whatever comes your way.”

While the other contestants are entering the house as challengers, Vikas says he isn’t a challenger but wants to keep his role a secret for now. “I’m not a challenger... the other five people are. There is a twist that’s the reason why I’m going. There is something I will be doing in the show. But, yes, I will be competing in the finale. I never like to go as a guest in BB house. I like to play the game...last time I went to play for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and then for Siddharth Shukla. I need to play the game, or else I don’t want to go in. This time I’m going to play for myself and will be competing for the trophy.”

Speaking about the other contestants he says everyone is entering with their own individual and distinctive personalities. “All these five people have their strong points. Arshi Khan...aag lagati hai and she likes to do things openly. When you have Rakhi Sawant, you know the way she has been. Then you have Manu Punjabi, who strategises very well, the same goes for Kashmera. And Rahul Mahajan ran away just before the finale, when everyone was sure he would win the trophy. So every one of them has some value to add to the entire show.”