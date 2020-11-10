'My family finds it embarrassing': Vikas Gupta reveals his mother and brother left him after coming out as bisexual

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta, who recently come out as bisexual, has revealed that his mother and brother, singer Siddharth Gupta left his home after he revealed his sexuality to the world.

In an interview, while talking about why he was not invited to his younger brother's birthday party, Vikas Gupta told the ETimes TV, "My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don't want to be seen with me."

"Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don't wish to spoil their celebrations," he added.

When the Times of India reached out for a comment, the 'Vaaste' singer said, "How does what I do on my birthday make news? This is my personal life and why am I being questioned about this."