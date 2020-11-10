'My family finds it embarrassing': Vikas Gupta reveals his mother and brother left him after coming out as bisexual

Television producer and 'Bigg Boss 11' fame Vikas Gupta, who recently come out as bisexual, has revealed that his mother and brother, singer Siddharth Gupta left his home after he revealed his sexuality to the world.
In an interview, while talking about why he was not invited to his younger brother's birthday party, Vikas Gupta told the ETimes TV, "My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don't want to be seen with me."
"Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don't wish to spoil their celebrations," he added.
When the Times of India reached out for a comment, the 'Vaaste' singer said, "How does what I do on my birthday make news? This is my personal life and why am I being questioned about this."
In Pride Month 2020, Vikas Guota in a social media post had revealed that he is ‘bisexual, with pride’ and is done 'hiding his emotions'. He had also called out Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan for 'blackmailing' and 'bullying' him.
"Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out," his tweet read.
