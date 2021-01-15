Television actor Jasmin Bhasin gets candid about her stint in Bigg Boss and boyfriend Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction was one of the most emotional moments in the current season of Bigg Boss, especially because of her boyfriend, and fellow housemate, Aly Goni. She is out of the house now and wants her fans to rally behind Aly and make him the winner. Calling her Bigg Boss journey ‘amazing’, Jasmin says, “I loved each and every minute of it. When so many people live together in one house, fights are bound to happen. But I don’t have hard feelings against anyone. Watching Aly get upset was heartbreaking for me. I really want him to play the game well and win for both of us.”
Jasmin and Aly were accused by co-contestants for not playing their individual games. Vehemently denying it, Jasmin says, “This was not true as we always played our own game. We were close to different people in the house so how is it even possible that we were playing together.” Certainly, Jasmin and Aly shared a great camaraderie inside the house and she elaborates, “Aly and I shared a great relationship with each other before entering the house. This bond only grew stronger when we were together in the house. Now let us see how we take things forward after he comes out of the house. As of now I want him to concentrate on the game.”
Meanwhile, over the past few weeks in the Bigg Boss house, Jasmin was in the news for her ugly fights with Rakhi Sawant. In fact, host of the show, Salman Khan, had also warned Jasmin of her image turning negative outside the house, because of her recent behaviour. Ask her if her fights with Rakhi might be one of the reasons for her eviction, the Naagin star explains, “No, I don’t think it had anything to do with my eviction. My fans knew that I did not hurt her on purpose. It’s a game and someone will go every week. I know her only because of Bigg Boss, which is a reality show. I didn’t go inside to become friends.” Question her if she will ever return to the Bigg Boss house if given a chance, Jasmin quips, “I would love to go back into the house because Aly is there and, of course, I loved staying in the house. This time I will be sure to not trust anyone in the house except Aly and Abhinav Shukla.”
She signs off by saying she feels Eijaz Khan “has still not revealed his true self,” and apart from Aly, she would like if Abhinav wins the show.
The current housemates
Rubina Dilaik
TV actress Rubina Dilaik is one of the most popular bahus on Indian television. However, ever since she has entered Bigg Boss 14 house, she has been termed as a silently operating schemer of sorts, and has picked Arshi Khan’s side ever since the latter’s entry.
Nikki Tamboli
When she first entered the reality show, her mantra was to stay loud. Her bold fashion statements stood out and she openly engaged in fights. But, changed her game after she re-entered as a wild card entry post-eviction. The new Nikki is quieter and a rather smooth operator of things.
Rakhi Sawant
Rakhi, who joined as a challenger a couple of weeks ago, is known to provide wholesome entertainment — she was a participant in season one as well. However, it is her explicit verbal altercations with Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin that have made more headlines.
Arshi Khan
Ever since she came in the house as a challenger, Arshi’s (she was in season 11 as well) frequent fights with the likes of Rubina, Nikki, Vikas Gupta, and her overall bizarre persona has managed to create quite a stir. Clearly, she has a no-holds-barred game plan, which makes her an interesting contestant.
Sonali Phogat
Actress-politician Sonali Phogat entered the house as a participant of the controversial show much later, albeit she has provided her fans with a lot of entertainment and positivity.
Aly Goni
Aly has been someone who first understands the game going on inside the house and then decides his plan of action accordingly. He has been grabbing attention lately after his emotional reaction post his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction.
Eijaz Khan
Eijaz is the one among the current season’s housemates who has been staying afloat with the changing tides. He is playing the game by being dependent on his close mates in the house rather than making and implementing his own plans.
Rahul Vaidya
During his stint on Bigg Boss 14, Rahul has showcased his singing talent, apart from his personality. He has been mostly in the news for his fights with Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik.
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav has been one of the more popular male contestants in the house this season. He’s been a helping hand in the kitchen, and also shown his chivalrous side to housemates. Unlike his wife Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav has managed to carve a positive image.
