Television actor Jasmin Bhasin gets candid about her stint in Bigg Boss and boyfriend Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin’s eviction was one of the most emotional moments in the current season of Bigg Boss, especially because of her boyfriend, and fellow housemate, Aly Goni. She is out of the house now and wants her fans to rally behind Aly and make him the winner. Calling her Bigg Boss journey ‘amazing’, Jasmin says, “I loved each and every minute of it. When so many people live together in one house, fights are bound to happen. But I don’t have hard feelings against anyone. Watching Aly get upset was heartbreaking for me. I really want him to play the game well and win for both of us.”

Jasmin and Aly were accused by co-contestants for not playing their individual games. Vehemently denying it, Jasmin says, “This was not true as we always played our own game. We were close to different people in the house so how is it even possible that we were playing together.” Certainly, Jasmin and Aly shared a great camaraderie inside the house and she elaborates, “Aly and I shared a great relationship with each other before entering the house. This bond only grew stronger when we were together in the house. Now let us see how we take things forward after he comes out of the house. As of now I want him to concentrate on the game.”