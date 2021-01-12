Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's families to discuss marriage after the show

The families of evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin and her boyfriend and fellow housemate Aly Goni will discuss their marriage after the latter returns from the reality show. Jasmin informed about their wedding plans while chatting with fans on Twitter on Tuesday during an #AskJasmin session.

Replying to a fan who asked whether she is planning to marry her boyfriend Aly Goni, Jasmin tweeted: "Marriage is a very big decision to be taken by two people. Our families and I are waiting for @AlyGoni to come back and we will discuss it as a family."