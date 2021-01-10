Eijaz Khan proposes marriage to Pavitra Punia on 'Bigg Boss 14': 'Tu jaisi bhi hai, jahan bhi hai mujhe qubool hai'

Confessing his love on national Television, Eijaz told the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbattein' actress, "Teri baat karne ke liye tarasta hu main, kisise bhi. Main apni zindagi tere saath share karne ke liye tayar hu. Tu jaisi hai, zindagi main jahan bhi hain, mujhe qubool hai."

They were also seen kissing each other through the glass wall.

Pavitra then told Eijaz Khan that her family loves him and she wants him to talk to them about their marriage.

An ecstatic then Eijaz said, "Mujhe meri takkar ki mil gayi.” To which Pavitra said, “Main katungi bhi, pyar bhi karungi, mamta bhi dungi, khyal bhi rakhungi behen ki tarah.”

"Behen mat bol," said the 'Kkavyanjali' actor.

The episode also saw Rahul Vaidya get emotional after seeing his mom and actress Jasmin Bhasin's mother disapproving of her relationship with Aly Goni.