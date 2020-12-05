Bigg Boss 14: Season 2 contestant Rahul Mahajan opens up about participating in the new season

Controversies aside, when Rahul Mahajan participated in the second season of the reality show, he quickly won hearts, inside and outside the house, with his boyish charm and a good heart. Taking home the tag of ‘bade diwala of the season’, Rahul is now set to enter as one of the challengers. And this isn’t the first time he is going in the house — he has been in the house during the extended version of the eight season, which as later hosted by Farah Khan. “Yes, I have already been twice in the Big Boss house. But, this is the first time I will be sharing screen space with Salman Khan. I want to challenge the contestants, change the game, and entertain everyone. I want to make people smile who are suffering due to Covid and other problems.”

Ask him if he has a plan in mind for his game, he says, “Plan kuch nahi hota hai... every show is different, and everyone has a different chemistry. The audience who must have seen me then, are now older. I am sure teenagers won’t know me, but their parents might! I did not get the trophy the previous times — first time I left, and second time I missed it. But this time I think it’s my due and I am going to take the trophy.”

Rahul believes in destiny, and is happy that he did not take up his father and politician, late Pramod Mahajan’s, profession. “Yes, I am into a different zone. God wanted me to do shows and I have made a name for myself on television. God designs it all. I am happy that nobody can criticise me of nepotism; I was a pilot before and did different things... I have multiple experiences in life, I must confess,” he signs off.