Har Har Mahadev: Netizens Impressed With Akshay Kumar’s Tandav In OMG 2 New Song |

Makers of the upcoming drama film ‘OMG 2’ unveiled the second song of the film ‘Har Har Mahadev’. It has been composed and sung by Vikram Montrose. The lyrics have been penned by Shekhar Astitwa. In the song, Akshay performs Lord Shiva's Tandav, also known as the dance of fury, which left netizens impressed.

Check out the reactions below.

Recently the makers unveiled the film’s official teaser and the first track ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ which received a good response from the audience.

Talking about ‘Oonchi Oonchi Waadi’ the song has been sung by Hansraj Raghuwanshi with music by Djstrings. It has been beautifully penned by Kabeer Shukla, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, Djstrings and also composed by them along with Raahi.

Helmed by Amit Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

The film will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’.

In the teaser, Pankaj could be seen playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, while Akshay is seen playing the role of Lord Shiva who comes to help Kanti's family when they suffer a big tragedy. Yami Gautam portrays the role of a lawyer in the film.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna.

Apart from this, Akshay also has the yet-to-be-titled Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru' which is all set to hit the theatres on February 16, 2024. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

He will also be seen in the action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' alongside Tiger Shroff which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024.

Not only that, he will be reuniting with Riteish Deshmukh for the fifth installment of his hit comedy franchise 'Housefull'.