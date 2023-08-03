Did You Spot 'Lord Ram' In Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Trailer?

The trailer of the much talked about film 'OMG 2', starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, was finally released by the makers on Thursday. Within no time, it went viral on the internet, and eagle-eyed netizens got to work, spotting Easter eggs in the film's trailer.

In the film, Akshay will be seen playing a messenger of Lord Shiva, who descends to the mortal world to come to the rescue of Pankaj Tripathi, an avid devotee of Lord Shiva.

The trailer also gave a glimpse of several other actors and an insight into the topics that the film will shed light on.

'Lord Ram' in OMG 2 trailer

Among the many actors present in the film, the trailer had a blink-and-miss appearance by veteran actor Arun Govil, and it did not go unnoticed by netizens.

As per the trailer, Govil will be seen playing the principal of the school where Pankaj's son will be shown studying.

Interestingly, Govil is known for playing the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar's cult Ramayan, which used to air on television in the late 80s.

OMG 2 vs Censor Board tussle

Meanwhile, 'OMG 2', directed by Amit Rai, has been granted an 'Adults Only' certificate by the Censor Board.

The film sheds light on sex education in Indian schools, and the CBFC felt that the topic, when clashed with Akshay's Lord Shiva angle, might hurt religious sentiments, and create an uproar in the country.

Akshay's character has now been changed from Lord Shiva to that of a messenger of Lord Shiva.

As many as 25 cuts have been made in the film after it was stuck with the Censor Board for nearly two weeks.

'OMG 2' is slated to hit the cinemas on August 11, 2023.

