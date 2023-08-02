OMG 2 Controversy: Akshay Kumar Thanks Censor Board After Film Cleared For August 11 Release |

After the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave a green signal to Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG 2', the actor expressed his gratitude to the members of the board for trusting them. "Vishwas rakhne ke liye abhaar (Gratitude for trusting us)," Akshay posted on Instagram on Tuesday. He also shared that the film's trailer will be released on August 2.

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared 'OMG 2 with "a few modifications" following which the movie will release on its scheduled date of August 11 with an 'A' certificate. An 'A' certificate means adults (aged 18+) can publicly watch a film. The film was reportedly stuck with the censor board for over two weeks.

"There are no cuts in the film; only a few modifications, which the makers discussed with the censor board members. For a UA certificate, the committee was asking for a lot of cuts. The makers didn't want to compromise the sanctity of the film. So they chose to go with an Adults certification but keeping the integrity of the film intact and also adhering to and respecting the norms of the censor board," a source informed PTI.

‘OMG 2’ is now all set to be released in theatres on August 11. Helmed by Amit Rai, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam in the lead roles. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Sunny Deol’s upcoming action film ‘Gadar 2’.

'OMG 2' has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

'OMG 2' is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar starrer 'OMG: Oh my God'. In the original film, Akshay essayed the character of Lord Krishna. In the new part, he will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva.

Last month, the makers of the film dropped a one-minute-26-second teaser of the movie, showing a glimpse of the ‘OMG 2’ world and introducing key characters, with Akshay playing Lord Shiva and actor Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a devotee.

Now it is to see how 'OMG 2' perform at the box office.