 The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas Starrer Sees 48% Drop On 1st Saturday After Bumper Opening, Earns ₹27.83 Crore
Prabhas' The Raja Saab witnessed a sharp drop at the box office on Day 2 after mixed audience reactions. The film earned Rs 27.83 crore, marking a 48% fall from its opening day. The Telugu version led with Rs 22.38 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 5.20 crore, while Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam saw minimal collections.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 09:00 AM IST
article-image
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection | YouTube

Telugu star Prabhas' film The Raja Saab, which released on January 9, 2026, received disappointing audience reviews for its weak and 'cringe' script. Despite largely mixed reviews, the film minted Rs 54.15 crore across all languages, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, on its opening day. However, The Raja Saab witnessed a major drop in collections on Day 2.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 2

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab witnessed a sharp 48% drop on Day 2, earning a total of Rs 27.83 crore. The Telugu version contributed Rs 22.38 crore, followed by Hindi at Rs 5.20 crore, while the Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions collected Rs 0.15 crore, Rs 0.06 crore, and Rs 0.04 crore, respectively.

On Day 2, The Raja Saab recorded an overall mixed theatrical response in Telugu-speaking regions, with morning show occupancy at 28.95%, followed by 46.99% in the afternoon, 48.82% in the evening, and 51.25% for night shows.

The Raja Saab Sequel Announced

The makers announced a sequel in the end credits. Titled The Raja Saab: Circus 1935, the sequel will serve as the next chapter in the franchise, though its release date is yet to be announced.

About The Raja Saab

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab features Prabhas in the lead, alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, and Boman Irani.

Prabhas Fee For The Raja Saab

Reports have revealed the salaries of the film’s star-studded cast, with Prabhas reportedly taking a reduced fee of around Rs 100 crore. As per reports, the actor usually charges close to Rs 150 crore per film.

However, in the case of The Raja Saab, he is believed to have accepted Rs 100 crore. This move is being seen as a gesture to support the makers in investing more in the film’s larger-than-life sets and visual effects.

