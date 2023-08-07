Akshay Kumar Finalised OMG 2 Script From His Hospital Bed While Battling COVID-19 |

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his controversial film OMG 2, reportedly finalised its script from a hospital bed while battling COVID-19. Akshay was hospitalised in April 2021 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus. He was diagnosed five days after starting the shoot of his action-adventure drama Ram Setu. In 2022, Akshay tested positive for the second time ahead of the India Pavilion at Cannes.

As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, Akshay was battling COVID-19 when he was offered the OMG 2 script. A source informed the entertainment portal, “To ensure the safety of his family, he (Akshay) had silently checked himself into a hospital in Mumbai. From that room when he was in the hospital bed, AK was having the final discussions on the script via video calls. It was there that the final script of OMG2 was locked.”

Last week, the makers of OMG 2 unveiled the film's trailer which also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam. In the video, Pankaj playing the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, who worships Lord Shiva with utmost dedication, is seen fighting a legal war against the education system to seek justice for his son. Akshay essays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger.

OMG 2 is a sequel to Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar-starrer OMG: Oh my God.

Helmed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been under the radar ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. But recently, the film was passed by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film is now all set to be released in theatres on August 11.

