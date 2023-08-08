Sadhguru Reviews Akshay Kumar's OMG 2: 'Educating Young People To Handle Bodily Needs Is Essential'

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is set to return to the silver screens with his upcoming film 'OMG 2'. With just few days left for its release, the actor organised a special screening of 'OMG 2' for spiritual leader Sadhguru recently at his Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, and the latter only has good things to say about the film.

'OMG 2' stars Akshay and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles, and Yami Gautam and Arun Govil have stepped in to play important characters in the film.

It revolves around the importance of sex education in Indian schools, and how Pankaj Tripathi, a common man, launches a fight against a school and the entire education system for the honour of his son and family.

Sadhguru reviews OMG 2

On Monday, Sadhguru took to his Instagram handle to share a video of himself playing frisbee with Akshay in the lawns of Isha Yoga Centre.

He also thanked Akshay for organising the screening of 'OMG 2' for him and stated how the film highlights an important subject in today's time.

“Namaskaram @akshaykumar. Wonderful having you here at the Isha Yoga Center & learning about ‘Oh My God -2’. Educating young people on how to handle their bodily needs is most essential if we want to cultivate a society that is sensitive to the safety & dignity of its women. It is time our education system focuses on equipping our youth to handle their body, mind & emotions rather than being purely information oriented,” Sadhguru tweeted.

In response, Akshay wrote that it was his honour that Sadhguru watched and liked his film and also called his visit to the Isha Yoga Centre as “one of the best experiences”.

About OMG 2

The makers of ‘OMG 2’ organised a special screening for the people associated with the film on Monday evening in Mumbai. Akshay, Pankaj, Yami, and Arun Govil, among others, were seen attending the screening.

‘OMG 2’ has been directed by Amit Rai. The film was in news of late after it locked horns with the Censor Board.

The CBFC granted an ‘Adults Only’ certificate to the film and even ordered 25 cuts and changes to be made in it. Akshay’s entire character has been changed from Lord Shiva to Lord Shiva’s messenger, citing that it might hurt religious sentiments.

