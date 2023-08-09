OMG 2 New Promo: Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Debate Over Sex Education In Indian Schools |

As OMG 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, the film’s lead Akshay Kumar shared a new promo that highlights the importance of sex education in Indian schools. Akshay took to Instagram to share the outstanding promo with a caption saying, "और अनुचित का फ़र्क, जानिए ११ अगस्त को" In the promo video, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi are depicted as engaging in a courtroom debate on the school curriculum and how it lacks the importance of sex education.

Pankaj Tripathi portrays a father who is fighting for his son's rights arguing on what is crucial in educating today's generation about the various functionalities of the human body.

Earlier, the makers released the trailer of the film which shows Akshay making a grand entry as Lord Shiva’s messenger who helps Pankaj Tripathi and guides him as a mentor to win the battle of justice. The trailer has received immense recognition from the audience for the new avatar of Akshay.

The film received an ‘Adults Only’ Certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been courting controversies ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme.

The film also stars Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev.

