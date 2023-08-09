 OMG 2 New Promo: Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Debate Over Sex Education In Indian Schools 
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentOMG 2 New Promo: Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Debate Over Sex Education In Indian Schools 

OMG 2 New Promo: Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Debate Over Sex Education In Indian Schools 

Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi are depicted as engaging in a courtroom debate on the school curriculum and how it lacks the importance of sex education.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
OMG 2 New Promo: Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Debate Over Sex Education In Indian Schools  |

As OMG 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, the film’s lead Akshay Kumar shared a new promo that highlights the importance of sex education in Indian schools. Akshay took to Instagram to share the outstanding promo with a caption saying, "और अनुचित का फ़र्क, जानिए ११ अगस्त को" In the promo video, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi are depicted as engaging in a courtroom debate on the school curriculum and how it lacks the importance of sex education. 

Pankaj Tripathi portrays a father who is fighting for his son's rights arguing on what is crucial in educating today's generation about the various functionalities of the human body.

Read Also
Most Expensive Ticket For OMG 2 Nearly Sold Out Despite ‘Adults Only’ Certificate
article-image

Earlier, the makers released the trailer of the film which shows Akshay making a grand entry as Lord Shiva’s messenger who helps Pankaj Tripathi and guides him as a mentor to win the battle of justice. The trailer has received immense recognition from the audience for the new avatar of Akshay. 

Read Also
Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Gets 12A Certificate, Only 1 Cut In UAE Despite 25 Changes By Indian Censor...
article-image

The film received an ‘Adults Only’ Certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Directed by Amit Rai, OMG 2 has been courting controversies ever since the makers unveiled the film's posters and teaser. Several reports claimed that the film was put on hold by the censor board as the committee wanted to be extra cautious due to the film's religious theme. 

The film also stars Arun Govil, Pawan Malhotra, and Govind Namdev.

Read Also
MP: Mahakal Temple Priest Sends Legal Notice To Makers Of Movie 'OMG 2' To Remove Scenes Shot In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

OMG 2 New Promo: Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Debate Over Sex Education In Indian Schools 

OMG 2 New Promo: Pankaj Tripathi-Yami Gautam Debate Over Sex Education In Indian Schools 

Ileana D'Cruz Celebrates '1 Week Of Being A Mother', Shares Adorable Photo With Son Koa Phoenix...

Ileana D'Cruz Celebrates '1 Week Of Being A Mother', Shares Adorable Photo With Son Koa Phoenix...

Does Pooja Bhatt Have A Phone Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House? Pics Go Viral

Does Pooja Bhatt Have A Phone Inside Bigg Boss OTT 2 House? Pics Go Viral

FIRST LOOK Of Pratik Gandhi & Patralekhaa’s Phule Out, Shoot Completed 

FIRST LOOK Of Pratik Gandhi & Patralekhaa’s Phule Out, Shoot Completed 

Shraddha or Khushi? AP Dhillon's Loved-Up Photo With Mystery Woman Leaves Fans Curious

Shraddha or Khushi? AP Dhillon's Loved-Up Photo With Mystery Woman Leaves Fans Curious