Tara Sutaria Enjoys Romantic Lunch Date With Boyfriend Veer Pahariya In Mumbai

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 12, 2025
Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria was spotted earlier today (August 12) in Mumbai after her lunch date with her boyfriend, Veer Pahariya
Veer Pahariya was seen protecting his ladylove from the paparazzi as they tried to click their photos
Veer Pahariya made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force alongside Akshay Kumar and his ex-girfriend Sara Ali Khan
Rumours of Tara and Veer dating first surfaced in May this year, months after they walked the ramp together at the Lakme Fashion Week
Recently, while walking the ramp at the India Couture Week, the actress blew a kiss at Veer, and their PDA won hearts of netizens
Earlier, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain
Veer Pahariya kept it casual, as he wore a oversized black shirt and black trouser pants
The actress, who seemed to be head over heels in love with Veer, and recently revealed that they spend a lot of time moon-gazing