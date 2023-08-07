Gadar 2: Sunny Deol Charged ₹20 Crore, While Ameesha Patel Given Only ₹50 Lakh | Photo by ANI

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 is all set to hit the screens on August 11. Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Utkarsh Sharma and will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar’s upcoming drama film OMG 2. Now, reports suggest the stark difference between the fees paid to Gadar 2 lead pair.

According to a report by ABP, Sunny Deol charged a whopping Rs 20 crore for the film, while Ameesha Patel was paid only Rs 50 lakh. Meanwhile, Utkarsh Sharma, who plays their son was paid Rs 1 crore as per a report in Jagran. On the other hand, Gaurav Chopra has been paid 25 lakh, while Manish Wadhwa charged Rs 60 lakh.

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ameesha spoke about the pay parity in the film industry and even justified it. She said, “Pay parity doesn’t exist in Bollywood and it never will. It doesn’t even exist in Hollywood also. To be very honest, a film does ride on a hero’s shoulders. Why are we running away from that? I can say I want the same pay as my male co-star, but the truth is, the film is selling because of the hero, so he deserves it."

She added, “I will never say I want the same pay as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sunny Deol, or Akshay Kumar. The audience is coming for them. Yes, we do add a considerable amount in a significant role if we deliver but how many female-oriented films have done those kinds of box office numbers that even a solo hero film can do? So, why should we fool ourselves?”

The epic tale of patriotism, love, and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. Gadar 2 showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh from the Pakistani Army.

