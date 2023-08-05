WATCH: Sunny Deol & Ameesha Patel Attend Beating Retreat Ceremony At Attari Border In Amritsar Ahead Of Gadar 2 Release

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol, along with actress Ameesha Patel and singer Udit Narayan, made a memorable appearance at the Attari border on Saturday. The occasion was the Beating Retreat ceremony, and the trio's electrifying presence added an extra layer of enthusiasm and patriotism to the event.

Dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, Sunny Deol's unexpected arrival at the Attari border took the crowd by surprise, and an infectious wave of excitement spread among thousands of people who had gathered to witness the ceremony.

As the chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' resonated from all directions, the atmosphere became charged with fervour and pride.

SUNNY DEOL DOES BHANGRA AT THE BEATING RETREAT CEREMONY

Sunny Deol delighted the audience with his signature Bhangra moves on soul-stirring patriotic songs. Ameesha Patel joined him on the dance floor, adding grace and charm to the celebration.

Expressing his admiration for the soldiers stationed at the border, Sunny Deol remarked that they are the real heroes and meeting them brings immense happiness, emphasizing the unity of the nation as one big family.

During the event, Ameesha Patel playfully recalled her iconic role in the film 'Gadar', where she portrayed a character from the other side of the border. Now, in 'Gadar-2', she finds herself on this side.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The fans couldn't contain their excitement as the duo danced to the tunes of the unforgettable tracks 'Ud Ja Kale Kawan Tere Munh Vich Khand Pawan' and 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from the original 'Gadar'.

GADAR 2 PROMOTIONS IN FULL SWING

The reason behind Sunny Deol's visit was two-fold, as he not only cherished this memorable experience at the Attari border but also embarked on the promotion of his highly anticipated film 'Gadar-2.'

The sequel to the blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' is slated to release on August 11, promising another dose of action, romance, and patriotism.

Before the Attari border appearance, Sunny Deol sought blessings at the revered Sri Harimandir Sahib in Amritsar, bowing down in gratitude at the Guru Ghar.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)