Gadar 2: CBFC Removes Riot Scene, Modifies Quran & Bhagavad Gita Dialogues In Sunny Deol's Film

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's much-awaited film Gadar 2 is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, ahead of Independence Day. The trailer of the Anil Sharma-directorial was unveiled last month. It gives a glimpse of Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh protecting the honour of his country and family.

The trailer also portrays the continuation of Tara Singh and his wife Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the Crush India Movement of 1971.

According to reports, Gadar 2 has received U/A certificate with 10 cuts by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The censor board has asked the makers of the film to remove a scene that featured rioters chanting 'Har Har Mahadev'. A dialogue which had Quran and Bhagavad Gita has also been modified.

Reportedly, the designation of Defence Minister was depicted incorrectly in the film, hence, it was rectified to 'Raksha Mantri'.

Cuss words like 'b*****d' have also been replaced in the film. Besides, 'Shiv Tandav' shlokas were also replaced.

The film features powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump. Gadar 2 also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in significant roles.

The film will clash with Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2 at the box office. OMG 2 also faced as many as 27 cuts and received 'A' certificate by the CBFC.