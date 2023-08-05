'Bollywood Is Not Rotten, It's The People’: Sunny Deol On Use Of Drugs In Film Industry | Photo by ANI

Bollywood star and BJP MP from Punjab’s Gurdaspur Sunny Deol who will be seen in the upcoming film 'Gadar 2' recently spoke about the film industry folks getting tangled in cases related to drugs. In an interview on AajTak's Seedhi Baat, Sunny defended it and said that it happens in all fields.

Sunny was questioned about Bollywood parties and the alleged use of drugs during these events. He was asked to comment if the industry is rotten from the inside. He said, "Sada hua Bollywood nahi hai, sade hue insaan hai. Aur vo kis field me nahi hai, ye bataiye. Businessman ho, sportsman ho, jaha latt lagi hui hu, vo charo taraf hai. Hum glamour vale hai to unhe humare pe ungli utake maza ata hai (Bollywood is not rotten, it's the people in it. And this happens in every field. People just point fingers at us because we are from the glamour industry)."

Previously, during the trailer launch of 'Gadar 2', Sunny blamed "political games" for the "hatred" between India and Pakistan. Sunny said, "Kuch le jane ya lene-dene ki baat nahi hoti hai. Baat hoti hai insaniyat ki. Jhagde nahi hone chahiye.” “Dono taraf utna hi pyar hai, yeh siyasi khel hota hai jo sab nafratein paida karta hai. Aur woh hi aap dekhenge iss film mein bhi. Janta nahi koi chahti ki ek dusre ke sath hum jhagda kare. Aakhir hai toh sab iss hi mitti se.”

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film also stars Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Veteran actor Nana Patekar has lent his voice in the movie. The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Read Also Sunny Deol At Gadar 2 Trailer Launch: I Hope Film Stirs The Same Emotions Within Everyone

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)