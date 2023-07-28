Sunny Deol At Gadar 2 Trailer Launch: I Hope Film Stirs The Same Emotions Within Everyone

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Following the monstrous success of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha in 2001, actors Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and filmmaker Anil Sharma are set to return to the silver screen this Independence Day weekend with their much-awaited sequel, Gadar 2. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. The Free Press Journal was also present at the do.

Sunny and Ameesha arrived at the event, dressed in character as Tara Singh and Sakina respectively. Talking about the film, Anil shares, “When I broached the idea of a sequel, Sunny was hesitant. He had expressed his doubts whether a sequel would work for today’s generation. But, I said that the film is the country’s emotion. People are looking forward to watching this film and we must listen to their opinion.”

An emotional Sunny gushes, “I am thrilled to see how everyone has turned up today, despite the rains. It speaks highly of the love everyone has for us and for the film. We’re very, very thankful.”

When asked why he had reservations initially, Sunny explains, “When we made the first film, it was a film for us. The status it enjoys today is what the people have made it to be. When its success is huge, you do not want to play around with it, in any manner. That’s why I was initially very scared. But, I hope Gadar 2 stirs the same emotions within everyone as the previous film did. It speaks about the power of love and I do believe that there is nothing more powerful than love.”

Ameesha recalls, “When I was approached with the script of the first film, many noted personalities of the film industry warned me against doing it, then. I was told how can I play a mother, so early on in my career. Many had slammed the film as ‘gutter’. That pushed me to take on the challenge and I told myself that I’ll work hard.”

She adds, “Again, when I was approached for the sequel, people around me expressed how can I play a mother to someone in their 20s. So, while the question remains the same, so does my approach and belief. We worked extensively on my look and I was happy when Anilji said that his Sakina is back.”

Anil’s son Utkarsh Sharma reprises his role as Tara and Sakeena’s son Charanjeet. Gadar 2 is the cinematic debut of newcomer Simrat Kaur as Muskan. It also stars Manish Chaudhary, Gaurav Chopra, Luv Sinha and Mir Sarwar. It will release in theatres on August 11.

