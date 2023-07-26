 Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Returns To Pakistan, Fights To Protect His Family And Nation (WATCH)
The electrifying trailer of Gadar 2 showcases Sunny Deol's Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar

Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 08:00 PM IST
The trailer of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's much-awaited Gadar 2 was officially launched by the makers at a grand event on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas on Wednesday. The event was attended by director Anil Sharma and actors Sunny, Ameesha, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur and others.

The electrifying trailer gives a glimpse of Tara Singh protecting the honour of his country and family. It showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy-sequel of the year.

The trailer also portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971.

It features powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump.

Sunny Deol expressed, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.

Director Anil Sharma shared, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.

The movie also features Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Manish Wadhwa, and Gaurav Chopra in pivotal roles. It is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2023, ahead of Independence Day.

