Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Groove To Dhol Beats At Gadar 2 Trailer Launch

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 26, 2023
The much-awaited trailer of Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's Gadar 2 was officially shared by the makers at a grand event in Mumbai on July 26
Photos by Varinder Chawla
The event was attended by director Anil Sharma and the star cast of the film
Ameesha and Sunny greeted each other with a hug before the launch of the trailer
They also grooved to the beats of dhol
Both the actors wore traditional outfits as they flaunted their looks in the film
Ameesha Patel, who had earlier accused Anil Sharma's team of mismanagement, was seen hugging him during the event
The film is all set to release in theatres on August 11
