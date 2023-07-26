Sunny Deol Faces Backlash After 'Political Game' Comment on Indo-Pak Relations: 'Thodi To Sharam Karlo'

Veteran Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is facing backlash over his recent comment on the tense relationship between India and Pakistan at the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Gadar 2'.

Gadar 2 is the sequel to the blockbuster first part 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', which was released in 2001. Deol will be seen crossing over to Pakistan once again to save his son in the second part.

Deol brought in a political angle to the Indo-Pak relations and said that, "There is love on both sides (India-Pakistan). It is the political game that creates all this hatred.

"And you will see the same in this film as well that the people do not want us to fight with each other."

Sunny Deol's comment irks Indians

He was asked about the Indo-Pak relations, but his reaction wasn't taken too kindly by Indians on social media.

The 65-year-old is being criticised for his comment on the matter and for praising Pakistanis on the eve of Vijay Diwas, also known as Kargil Diwas.

"Was it necessary to praise Pakistanis at the eve of Kargil diwas where we lost many of our jawans against Pakistan?" a user commented.

"Come out of your cave, Sunny Deol. Go and visit a camp of Pakistani Hindus," another tweeted.

Gadar 2 Trailer

The electrifying trailer gives a glimpse of Tara Singh protecting the honour of his country and family. It showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy-sequel of the year.

The trailer also portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971.

It features powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump.

"I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment," Deol said.

