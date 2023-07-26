Video: Sunny Deol Gets Emotional At Gadar 2 Trailer Launch

Gadar 2 Trailer Launch | Photo From Varinder Chawla

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel have finally launched Gadar 2 Trailer today. On the occasion, Sunny, along with the actress, director Anil Sharma and the film’s team, hosted a grand trailer launch event.

On Kargil Vijay Diwas, Gadar 2 team chose to release the highly-anticipated trailer at an event attended by huge crowd of fans. It was attended by director Anil Sharma and actors Sunny, Ameesha, Utkarsh Sharma, Shariq Patel, Simrat Kaur and others.

SUNNY GETS OVERWHELMED SEEING FANS

At the trailer launch event, Sunny Deol was seen dressed in his ‘punjabi’ Gadar 2 gettup, greeting his fans present there. Ameesha Patel, dressed in a gorgeous ‘sharara’ outfit, joined him on the stage.

At the same time, director Anil Sharma, who was also present there, asked the audience to applaud for the superstar.

Witnessing the crowd at the venue, Sunny Deol couldn’t hold his tears from coming out and was seen getting emotional. Welcoming his fans at Fadar 2 trailer launch, he said, “Aap Sab Ka Swagat Hai’, listening to which, crowd present there, cheered him saying, “Hindustaan Zindaabad’.

Looking at the overwhelming crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the much-awaited trailer, it can be said that the film is expected to open with an amazing response.

GADAR 2 TRAILER

The electrifying trailer gives a glimpse of Tara Singh protecting the honour of his country and family. It showcases Tara Singh in his formidable and action-packed avatar, in what promises to be the most awaited legacy-sequel of the year.

It features powerful dialogues, high-octane action featuring military tankers, trucks, and the iconic hand pump.

The trailer also portrays the awe-inspiring continuation of Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971.

