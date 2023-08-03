Gadar 2: Gaurav Chopra Reveals Why He Agreed To Act In The Sunny Deol-Starrer Despite Being Hesitant At First

Gaurav Chopra | Pic: Instagram/mrgravitas

Gaurav Chopra shares screen space with Sunny Deol in Gadar 2. The film, which is set to release in theatres on August 11, also stars Ameesha Patel and is helmed by Anil Sharma. The Free Press Journal caught up with him for an exclusive chat.

Gadar 2 is already the talk of the town. Gaurav gushes, “It has been an absolute pleasure and honour to be a part of a brand like Gadar. The first film had established itself as one of the most blockbuster movies of that time and Gadar 2 promises to be just that. To work with stalwarts like Sunny sir and to experience his warmth on set was fascinating. It is a special role and all the scenes are special. In fact, this is one of those roles that define special roles in a film. The length or the number of the scenes doesn’t matter.”

He adds, “Anil sir had a lot of love and respect for me. He asked me to do this when I was a little hesitant. As an actor, I was looking at the number of scenes. However, when he narrated the story to me, I said yes to him immediately. No actor could say no to him.”

The actor also played a pivotal role in the web series Rana Naidu. Opening up about his acting choices, Gaurav shares, “One of the reasons why I felt that Gadar 2 would be an interesting follow up to Rana Naidu is because my character in Rana Naidu is called Prince. Between Prince in Rana Naidu and Devendra Rawat in Gadar 2, there is a difference of A-Z. Both are extremely different characters to play. For an actor to showcase this kind of variety on-screen back-to-back comes rarely.”

He further elaborates, “I decided to make sure that not only should the roles and performances be different, even everything right from the voice to the accent, intonations, etc. everything is important. Now, it’s time for the audience to see whether that experiment worked or not. But, the process has been thoroughly enjoyable.”

After the film’s trailer release, audiences didn’t find much of a difference between Gadar and Gadar 2. Gaurav clarifies, “Of course they are different but not so much that they look like two completely different films. If you were to continue the first part into the second part and write 17 years later, it still needs you to be focused.”

He concludes, “The things that people still like about the first part, you have to recreate that in a sequel. When something has been watched so much and liked so much, it's not a very smart thing to make too many changes in it. Hence, it’s important to keep that vibe alive.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)